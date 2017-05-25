Tomorrow's medical breakthrough? You're already wearing it.

2:41 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

It turns out the Apple Watch is a pretty mediocre heart rate sensor by medical standards, but researchers at UC San Francisco used an app called Cardiogram with some machine learning to make Watch a 97% accurate detector of one of the leading causes of stroke.

That remarkable bit of bootstrapping points to the broader trend of everyday tech becoming medical gear: Connected thermostats, light switches, voice assistants and cars all have data about our daily patterns that can be turned into wellness information when enough of it is gathered (big data) and sorted through by machines to spot patterns human observers would likely miss (AI).

In the big picture this points to a revolution in early detection and malady prevention that may finally shift the bulk of medical expenditures to keeping us well rather than treating our serious illnesses.