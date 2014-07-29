CNET también está disponible en español.

Tomorrow Daily 026: Pure lithium battery tech, 360-degree video holograms, and more

Today's show features researchers discovering a potential path to a viable, pure lithium battery, enterprising hackers who modded an old ATM to play Doom, and some mind-bending 360-degree video art.

We're not sure how long it will take those Stanford researchers to get a pure lithium battery stable enough for commercial distribution, but we hope it happens soon, because we're tired of carrying around external batteries, chargers, and other power-centric accessories. Also, hackers playing DOOM on an ATM, because it's awesome, and the closest we've ever gotten to interactive holograms in Star Wars.

Tomorrow Daily 026 [mp3]: Pure lithium battery tech, 360-degree video holograms, and more

Here are some links and notes for all the things on the show today:

