Tomorrow Daily 026: Pure lithium battery tech, 360-degree video holograms, and more

We're not sure how long it will take those Stanford researchers to get a pure lithium battery stable enough for commercial distribution, but we hope it happens soon, because we're tired of carrying around external batteries, chargers, and other power-centric accessories. Also, hackers playing DOOM on an ATM, because it's awesome, and the closest we've ever gotten to interactive holograms in Star Wars.
Tomorrow Daily 026 [mp3]: Pure lithium battery tech, 360-degree video holograms, and more
Here are some links and notes for all the things on the show today:
- Stanford researchers tout a potential breakthrough in pure lithium battery tech
- Hackers mod an old ATM to play DOOM, complete with keypad controls
- 360-degree video art exhibit reminds us of Princess Leia's hologram in Star Wars
- New Releases: Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters (win a PSN code for a Guardians of the Galaxy table in Zen Pinball 2 - details on the show!), the Nvidia Shield tablet, and Fitbit for Windows Phone 8.1
- User feedback: Your #TDSDCC tweets, and our Phonetographer of the Day
