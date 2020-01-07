Royal Mail

Lara Croft will make sure your letters get to their destination with new stamps that pay tribute to vintage video games. Royal Mail announced Tuesday its first ever collection of video game stamps celebrating classic UK-designed video games from the '80s and '90s.

One new set includes four stamps that chart the evolution of the popular Tomb Raider game and its main character -- archaeologist adventurer Lara Croft. The Tomb Raider video game franchise has sold over 74 million copies worldwide. The franchise also includes a series of movies based on the original Tomb Raider game, including a 2013 movie reboot.

Other stamps feature art from the UK-created retro video games Elite, Dizzy, Populous, Lemmings, Micro Machines, Sensible Soccer, Wipeout and Worms.

The 1984 game Elite is a pioneering space trading game considered the first genuine wire-frame 3D game where players could fly a spaceship through galaxies. It's often listed among the most important video games ever created, as well as one of the longest-running video game franchises.

Dizzy, from 1987, went on to become one of the most successful British game franchises of the '80s. The main character is actually an adventuring egg named Dizzy that tumbles around a fantasy world solving puzzles by collecting objects.

Populous is the first civilization building video game and one of the most successful games for PC ever produced. The 1989 real-time strategy game has been voted one of the most important games of all time.

Lemmings, meanwhile, is one of the best-received puzzle-based games of the '90s. Created by DMA, the objective is to save lemmings through a series of complex building and problem-solving puzzles before the time runs out and they die while screaming "Oh no!"

In Micro Machines, players race miniature toy vehicles, while Sensible Soccer is one of the first popular digital football games. It's listed as one of the 10 most important video games of all time by a committee of US games experts.

Wipeout, developed by Sony's Psygnosis studio, was a groundbreaking futuristic racing game for the PlayStation that featured original music by techno bands Orbital and The Chemical Brothers.

Worms featured cartoon-style warfare between worms and went on to become an international success that helped Team 17 become a leading games publisher.

A full set of all stamps retails at $19 (about £14.25, AU$27). Starting on Jan. 21, 2020, the video game stamps will be available on general sale at 7,000 post offices across the UK as well as online at the Royal Mail website.