A Tomb Raider anime is coming to Netflix

Netflix is working on a Tomb Raider anime, the streaming service revealed Wednesday. It'll tie in not with the Alicia Vikander movie from 2018, but with the story of the recent video game trilogy, which ended with Shadow of the Tomb Raider the same year.

"The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation!," Netflix wrote in a tweet. "Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy."

Tasha Huo (who's also working on The Witcher: Blood Origin) will write and executive produce. Between The Witcher, Castlevania, Assassin's Creed and Resident Evil, Netflix is all over video game adaptations.

The company also announced a Skull Island anime, which ties in with 2017's Kong: Skull Island and upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong. There's no indication of when we'll see the Tomb Raider or Skull Island shows, or how many episodes either of them will be.