Lara Croft, the star of the Tomb Raider game series, has been known not just for her daring and athleticism, but also for her status as a video game sex symbol with a sizable bust.

We now have a new version of Croft for the movie reboot "Tomb Raider," after Angelina Jolie originated the big-screen role in 2001. But star Alicia Vikander doesn't exactly fit into the original character's big-breast mold, and that's brought out the worst in some online trolls.

Twitter is home to a series of rude comments about her breasts being too small for the character, led by a Twitter user called Amazing Atheist Guy. The London Evening Standard notes the Twitter account belongs to YouTube user TJ Kirk, who also posted a video titled "Lara Croft's b00bz - The Issue Of The Century."

"Do I have to be the asshole who says her tits are too small for me to see her as Lara Croft?" Kirk wrote on Twitter. In the video, Kirk says he didn't expect the tweet to get much reaction, but he is also a self-described "ranter."

In the video, Kirk argues that Croft's original highly sexualized appearance should be continued for the new movie since it was a notable aspect of many of her game appearances. He describes the character's look as a "sex doll with a grudge come to life."

Kirk isn't the only Twitter user expressing a similar sentiment, but fans supportive of Vikander's leaner athletic look have launched a wave of support for the actress.

Lara Croft is a badass character and she isn't defined by the size of her boobs. No woman is defined by the size of her boobs.#StopObjectifyingWoman2018 https://t.co/3xyRXdIvRj — Donna Hanscum (@DHanscum) March 12, 2018

Disgusting. Lara Croft and Alicia Vikander are representing strong women. Alicia's breast size has nothing to do with it. — Haley Lynn (@HaleyLynn82) March 14, 2018

Alicia was great choice....she shows that lara croft doesn't have to have big boobs and that no one can sexualize a character...she brings life into lara...you people need to stop...dont be so shallow — S.P (@sp90546496) February 27, 2018

Some Twitter users are going super old-school and calling back to the original 1996 game where the graphics at the time depicted Croft with a very triangular bust.

It's not the size, dude. It's the shape! She's supposed to be Lara Croft! Why tf are her boobs not triangles?? Like come on! Get it right! pic.twitter.com/69A1NaGUqy — Elycius (@Imlateforworm) March 12, 2018

When Tomb Raider was released in 1996, Lara Croft's boobs were triangular. Let's stop acting like the size/shape of a woman's breasts predict her ability to play Lara Croft. It doesn't really matter whether you "see" Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft... she is, deal with it. https://t.co/KTKtP9XxmS — Ginge (@georgiadoak) March 13, 2018

Hah, Her boobs aren't made of triangles either - is that also a problem?



I think she reflects the 'new' Lara Croft rather well. She is a fantastic actress, so I have high hopes for this movie. — Richard Tappenden (@retrotap) March 13, 2018

A 2008 IGN look into Tomb Raider history revealed Croft's original breast size was an accident that ended up making it into the finalized game. The character's look has changed over the years, with recent games giving her more practical clothing, a more realistic waist and a smaller bust.

While we all know Lara Croft can kick butt and defend herself, it's heartening to see fans stepping up for her and taking a stand against troll-y behavior. The new "Tomb Raider" opens in theaters this week.

