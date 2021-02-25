Tom & Jerry on HBO Max: How to Watch, release date, cast

Warner Bros.

If you, like me, spent much of your formative years watching Tom & Jerry cartoons, you might be keen to hear that a brand new feature length Tom & Jerry movies is set for release on HBO Max.

But this isn't necessarily the Tom & Jerry you remember. In the spirit of movies like Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Space Jam, this new flick places Tom and Jerry in the real world. Check out the trailer below for a look...

The movie features quite the live action cast -- Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena and Ken Jeong all feature. It might end up being worth a watch.

The good news is you don't necessarily have to hit the cinema to watch the movie. In the spirit of recent releases like Mulan and Wonder Woman 1984, Tom & Jerry is going to be available from day one to stream in your home.

How to watch

Tom & Jerry will be available to watch on HBO Max.

Right now, HBO Max costs $15 a month. When Disney's live-action Mulan came to Disney Plus in September, even subscribers had to pay an extra $30 for Mulan (until Dec. 4, when it became free for all subscribers). Tom & Jerry doesn't require that extra charge. Just tune in to HBO Max as you normally would, and you'll be able to watch.

When will it be available?

You'll be able to watch Tom & Jerry from 3:01 a.m. ET onwards, on Friday, February 26.

Is there a free trial?

Currently HBO Max doesn't provide free trials. That stopped around the time it allowed users to stream Wonder Woman 1984 as part of its service.

But if you're not currently a member of HBO Max you might consider signing up? We have a lengthy explainer on the service, which has a fat library of other movies and programs you could check out, including Lovecraft Country, Rick and Morty, the Studio Ghibli movies and more.