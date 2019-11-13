Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies aren't coming to Disney Plus anytime soon

Sony Pictures

If you're waiting for Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies to hit the newly launched Disney Plus streaming service, don't hold your breath.

Friday, Disney's head of content and marketing for Disney Plus, Ricky Strauss, said there aren't any plans to bring Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home to Disney Plus. Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man.

"We love our friends at Sony. But right now we don't have plans ... to have Spider Man live action movies on Disney Plus," Strauss said. He did also add, "But who knows what can happen in the future."

So far, 16 of the 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are available on Disney Plus with more slated to stream in the future.

In August, Sony Entertainment said Disney-owned Marvel Studios wouldn't be involved with future Spider-Man movies. In September, the companies reached an agreement to keep Spidey in the MCU.

CNET's Joan Solsman contributed to this report.