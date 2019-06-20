Tom Holland would 'love' a Spidey movie with Maguire, Garfield

Sony Pictures

Current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, whose Spider-Man: Far From Home is out soon, says he'd "love" to act in a live-action Spider-verse movie with former Spidey actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

"Of course, I would love to make a movie with those guys, it would be so cool," Holland said in the below interview with film critic Jake Hamilton. "It would be amazing, it would be really, really cool. And it's something that the fans really want. So whether Marvel and Sony decide to do that, it's up to them."

There'd be an age difference, of course. Holland is just 23. Garfield, 35, played the webslinger in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Maguire, 43, played him in 2002's Spider-Man, 2004's Spider-Man 2, and 2007's Spider-Man 3.

But more challenging as far as getting the three Spideys in the same web might be getting Marvel and Sony to continue to work together.

While he's long been a Marvel character in the comics, movie Spider-Man is a Sony Entertainment franchise character. In 2015, Sony and Marvel made a deal to work together for three stand-alone Spider-Man films, plus allowing Spider-Man to appear in three other films. There's just one film remaining on that deal.

There's always time for speculation in Marvel-land. Just Wednesday, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was quoted as saying Marvel executives are constantly trying to get actor Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: Far From Home comes out in the US and UK on July 2, and in Australia on July 4.