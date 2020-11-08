Tom Holland wears two masks in first Spider-Man 3 set photo

Sony Pictures

Even superheroes support wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus. On Friday, actor Tom Holland shared the first photo of himself from the Spider-Man 3 movie set wearing not only Spider-Man's blue and red suit, but also a white PPE face mask.

"Wear a mask, I'm wearing two," Holland wrote as the caption for his Instagram photo.

Not much is known about the upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie. Holland revealed in October that the sequel to 2017's Homecoming and 2019's Far From Home already started filming.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which doesn't have an official title yet, has Jon Watts (who directed Homecoming and Far From Home) returning to helm this movie.

In addition to Holland as Spider-Man, the cast includes Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jacob Batalon as Ned and Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson.

Actor J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson character -- who made a surprise appearance in Far From Home -- will likely return as well.

Jamie Foxx may be reprising his role as Electro -- the villain of 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It's also been reported that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange character will be Spidey's new mentor in the upcoming movie.

Spider-Man 3 is currently slated to hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.