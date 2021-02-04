Tom Holland: Spider-Man 3 is 'most ambitious standalone superhero film ever'

Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures

Tom Holland's not dropping any spoilers about the next Spider-Man movie, but he knows how to crank up the hype machine. Holland told Variety in a podcast interview that the web crawler's next film is "the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."

While warning he can't reveal plot details, Holland has high praise for the film.

"You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding," he said. "It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little shit who happens to be Spider-Man in it."

The film is the third in the series that began with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, and is scheduled for a Dec. 17 release.

"We got a lot more shooting to do," Holland told Variety. "We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we're starting again. I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

Holland plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch and Alfred Molina.