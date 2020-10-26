Tom Holland confirms Spider-Man 3 is filming

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Tom Holland isn't limiting his social media hype to Uncharted: the actor on Sunday shot an Instagram Stories video confirming he's about to start shooting Spider-Man 3, the sequel to 2019's Far From Home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is due out Dec. 17, 2021

"Okay, so we just landed in Atlanta, and it's time for Spider-Man 3!" an excited Holland said through a red mask. "Let's go!"

