Tom Holland confirms Spider-Man 3 is filming

The social media-savvy actor shot an Instagram video as he arrived in Atlanta start work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

spiderman-ogi
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Tom Holland isn't limiting his social media hype to Uncharted: the actor on Sunday shot an Instagram Stories video confirming he's about to start shooting Spider-Man 3, the sequel to 2019's Far From Home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is due out Dec. 17, 2021

"Okay, so we just landed in Atlanta, and it's time for Spider-Man 3!" an excited Holland said through a red mask. "Let's go!"

This story will be updated shortly.