Marvel

Asgaard's trickster and Thor's brother Loki might look invincible on screen, but in real life, actor Tom Hiddleston might need help from one of the Infinity Stones to do stunts like a superhero.

Work officially began on the upcoming Disney Plus series Loki in December, and on Monday, Hiddleston posted a behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram to show fans how his training is going.

In the video, he takes a huge leap while suspended by cables and lands like a superhero, then falls flat on his face. Ouch.

"Prep is going really well. #Loki," Hiddleston jokes on his Instagram.

Hiddleston uses his Instagram to give Marvel fans updates on the new Loki series. Back in December, Hiddleston posted an image of himself sitting next to the Loki crew with the caption "Team Loki. Prep has officially begun! See you in the New Year," tagging director and writer Kate Herron and creative producer Kevin R. Wright.

Loki will launch on Disney Plus in the spring of 2021. The series was announced in November 2018, with more details revealed during San Diego Comic Con in July 2019.

Other Marvel shows coming exclusively to Disney Plus include:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Emily Van Camp, launching in fall 2020.

WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, debuting in spring 2021.

Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner and Kate Bishop, airing in fall 2021.

What If...? will feature multiple Marvel characters in alternate endings. For example, what would have happened if Peggy Carter had become Captain America instead of Steve Rogers? The series debuts in summer 2021.

Disney and Marvel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.