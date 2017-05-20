Tom Hardy to star as Venom in Spider-Man spin-off movie

The "Venom" is spreading. On Friday, Sony Pictures confirmed that Tom Hardy (Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises," "Taboo") will play Eddie Brock/Venom in the 2018 film about the fan favorite supervillain with the terrible teeth.

Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sony's Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 - production starts this fall. pic.twitter.com/OZQqDEvoum — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 19, 2017

Fans on Twitter seemed pretty psyched about the casting.

@SonyPictures I am in shock...Tom Hardy is an amazing actor pic.twitter.com/gMfVZpSMjY — BGM_FinalKnight (@bertm1975) May 19, 2017

Others were disappointed -- not by Hardy's casting, but because Sony's "Venom" is not a joint production with Marvel Studios, and Tom Holland, who stars in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Homecoming," won't appear in it.

@SonyPictures Too bad it's not connected to the MCU so it'll probably fail. — Tony (@T0nyo8) May 19, 2017

@SonyPictures Just stop. Spider-man universe movies without Spider-man or being in the MCU is just a BAD BAD idea. — Dr. Omega (@Doctor_Omega) May 20, 2017

Still, some were just happy Topher Grace wouldn't be back in the role he played in 2007's "Spider-Man 3."

Mark your calendars for Oct. 5, 2018, to see Hardy's alien symbiote take over theaters.