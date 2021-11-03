Tom Hanks scoffs at paying $28M for Blue Origin space flight

Getty Images

Tom Hanks turned down an offer from Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos to go to space, the actor told Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday.

"It costs like 28 million bucks," Hanks said, "I'm doing good, Jimmy... but I ain't paying 28 [million] bucks."

Hanks went on to say that everyone could simulate the experience of going to space by leaning back in their chairs and shaking for several minutes.

Blue Origin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hanks also said was offered the seat ahead of Star Trek's William Shatner, who took the short excursion to the edge of space in October. While Hanks hasn't been to space, he played astronaut Jim Lovell in 1995's Apollo 13.