Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson return home to US after coronavirus isolation in Australia

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have returned to their home in the US, following a period of self-isolation in Australia after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," Hanks said in a tweet Saturday. "Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it."

Earlier this month, Hanks had tweeted that he was recovering in self-isolation in Australia. "No fever but the blahs. Bad news: My wife has won six straight hands of Gin Rummy ... We are all in this together. Flatten the curve."

Previously, son Chet Hanks also shared an update. "They're still self-quarantined obviously, but they're feeling a lot better, so that's a relief," he said in an Instagram video.

Tom Hanks originally shared news of the couple's diagnosis via Instagram, the same day the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

The next day the actors posted an Instagram update from Australia, where Hanks had been filming a movie, saying they were taking things "one day at a time." Adopting a positive approach, Wilson compiled a quarantine music playlist that includes songs suggested by fans.

The end result is Rita Wilson's Quarantunes on Spotify, with songs such as "Dancing With Myself" by Billy Idol, "I Wanna Be Sedated" by the Ramones, "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor and "I'm So Tired" by the Beatles, to name a few. She also included a few songs she sings herself.

So, with all your fab suggestions, here’s the fan based Rita Wilson Quarantunes playlist on @Spotify https://t.co/uQlAmB30Fl — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Hanks was in Australia to film a movie about the life of Elvis Presley. He's playing the role of Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Production on the film, directed by Baz Luhrmann, was set to begin Monday, but it'll likely be postponed.

"The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world," Warner Bros. said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of a wide range of events, from tech gatherings like Mobile World Congress to cultural happenings like SXSW and Coachella. Governments in the US, Europe and beyond have imposed strict controls on travel and public gatherings in an attempt to slow the progression of the disease.