Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson leave hospital, now self-isolating: 'No fever but the blahs'

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have left the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and are now self-isolating.

"Good news: One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same," Hanks tweeted on Tuesday. "No fever but the blahs. Bad news: My wife has won six straight hands of Gin Rummy ... We are all in this together. Flatten the curve."

On Monday, son Chet Hanks also shared an update. "They're still self-quarantined obviously, but they're feeling a lot better, so that's a relief," he said in an Instagram video.

Tom Hanks originally shared news of the couple's diagnosis via Instagram last week, the same day the World Health Organization declared the illness a pandemic.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

The next day the actors posted an Instagram update from Australia, where Hanks is filming a movie, saying they're taking things "one day at a time." Taking the positive approach, Wilson even compiled a quarantine music playlist that includes songs suggested by fans.

The end result is Rita Wilson's Quarantunes on Spotify, with songs such as "Dancing With Myself" by Billy Idol, "I Wanna Be Sedated" by the Ramones, "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor and "I'm So Tired" by the Beatles, to name a few. She also included a few songs she sings herself.

So, with all your fab suggestions, here’s the fan based Rita Wilson Quarantunes playlist on @Spotify https://t.co/uQlAmB30Fl — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Hanks is in Australia to to film a movie about the life of Elvis Presley. He's playing the role of Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Production on the film, directed by Baz Luhrmann, was set to begin on Monday, but will likely be postponed.

"The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world," Warner Bros. said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

As of this writing, there are more than 190,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, and more than 7,500 deaths. Australia has 452 confirmed cases, while the US has more than 5,200.

The illness has led to the cancellation of a wide range of events, from tech gatherings like Mobile World Congress to cultural happenings like SXSW and Coachella. Countries in Europe and beyond have imposed strict controls on travel and public gatherings in an attempt to slow the progression of the disease.