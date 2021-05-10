Tom Cruise returns Golden Globes in rebuke of Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Ron Galella/Getty Images

Following a Los Angeles Times report highlighting diversity, integrity and financial issues at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, industry professionals and trade groups started boycotting the group behind the Golden Globes -- culminating in NBC announcing Monday that it wouldn't air the awards ceremony in 2022. Tom Cruise doesn't even want the trophies he won at previous award shows: According to a report from Deadline, all his Golden Globes are on their way back to HFPA headquarters.

In all, Cruise is said to be sending back three trophies: his best actor awards for Jerry Maguire and Born on the Fourth of July, and a best supporting actor prize for his role in Magnolia.

The HFPA is a nonprofit organization made up of global journalists and photographers who report on the entertainment industry. Cruise's personal rebuke marks one of the strongest yet from Hollywood talent, but it's far from the first. Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia have all pledged not to work with the HFPA until the organization undergoes substantial changes, and actors and directors like JJ Abrams, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and others have all publicly spoken out in support of HFPA reforms.

The HFPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.