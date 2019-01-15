Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to look forward to not one but two new Mission: Impossible movies.
Tom Cruise has confirmed that the seventh and eighth films in the stunt-packed action series will be released in summer 2021 and summer 2022. By that time, he'll be just a year shy of his 60th birthday -- but that probably won't stop him pulling off more outrageous stunts.
Cruise will shoot Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back to back with director Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie also directed the last two entries, 2015's Rogue Nation and 2018's Fallout, which was acclaimed by critics and fans with a Metacritic score of 86 and the highest box office in the franchise's history.
Before stepping back into the M:I series, Cruise will return to another earlier hit for high-flying sequel Top Gun: Maverick in 2020.
Discuss: Tom Cruise lights the fuse on two new Mission: Impossible movies
