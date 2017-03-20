Twitter pumped over Tom Brady's found Super Bowl jersey

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

The FBI is still investigating, said the NFL. This is now a major international incident.

The jersey New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wore in yet another fortunate Super Bowl victory this year -- the one that was stolen by persons unknown from the locker room -- has now been recovered.

In a statement released by NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Twitter, the league said this wasn't the only jersey recovered by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. They also retrieved the one that Brady wore in the equally lucky victory against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2015 Super Bowl.

Here, though, is the ominous part of the NFL's statement: "The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media."

I can hear you already muttering that Russians must be involved. After all, when Patriots owner Robert Kraft showed his Super Bowl ring to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in 2005, he never got it back.

The FBI didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. However, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo -- this year's Super Bowl was played in Houston -- tweeted: "Proud @houstonpolice Major Offenders Divison [sic] traced Brady Jersey to Mexico & it has been recovered with help of FBI & Mexican authorities."

Neither the Houston Police Department nor Brady's representatives immediately responded to requests for comment.

Brady himself had drawn up a list of suspects and posted it to Instagram recently. Though his list included Gollum, Steve Carell and Jaws (the shark, not the Bond villain), it didn't suggest a member of the international media.

Naturally, Twitter was swift to offer its emotive expressions. This, for example, from David E. Ricketts: "Today the Federal Bureau of Investigation protected our freedoms by acquiring Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey."

Brandon Collins was also perplexed: "Y'all can find Tom Brady's super bowl jersey on foreign soil but can't figure out who killed Biggie or Tupac, smh."

Even Fox Sports and "Dancing With The Stars" presenter Erin Andrews offered her take: "Tom Brady's jersey found..and I still can't find my car keys...he wins."

Some say the shirt if valued at $500,000 or more. But mere numbers surely cannot value the joy Brady himself must be feeling at the recovery of this artifact.

