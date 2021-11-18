Warner Bros.

Are they kitten us? Tom and Jerry, the cartoon cat and mouse enemies who've been feuding since the 1940s, have a secret. Apparently their full names are Thomas Jasper Cat, Sr., and Gerald Jinx Mouse, and as CNET sister site ComicBook.com points out, some fans weren't expecting that name game.

Tom and Jerry are characters in MultiVersus, a 2022 platform fighter video game developed by Warner Bros. that features many of the studio's famed animated personalities.

Other characters include Finn and Jake the Dog from Adventure Time; Steven and Garnet from Steven Universe; Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn from the DC Extended Universe; Shaggy from Scooby Doo; Bugs Bunny; and Arya Stark from Game of Thrones. But it was Tom and Jerry who started fans buzzing when Warner Bros. issued a graphic showing their full names.

Worlds collide like you’ve never seen before! Here’s your first look at the free-to-play platform brawler, #MultiVersus! pic.twitter.com/lKFMTk0w6P — MultiVersus (@multiversus) November 18, 2021

"How many people are gonna freak out when they see Tom and Jerry's real names in the game?" tweeted one person.

How many people are gonna freak out when they see Tom and Jerry's real names in the game? pic.twitter.com/dRdNp5nC6w — GuiNRedS || Red Star - Commissions Open! (@guinreds) November 18, 2021

Not only the names, but another intriguing fact.

"If Tom Cat is a 'Sr'...where the heck are his kids?" asked one fan.

If Tom Cat is a “Sr”…where the heck are his kids? 😹 — Ben Fyler (@lifeasfyler) November 18, 2021

Cartoon history buffs knew Tom and Jerry were originally dubbed Jasper and Jinx in their very first appearance, 1940's Puss Gets the Boot, so it's satisfying those original names are honored here as middle names. It's also a little bit disconcerting to hear Tom become Thomas and Jerry become Gerald -- like when your mom is mad at you and uses your entire given name.

"Bro you telling me Tom and Jerry had whole ass names????????" asked one person.

bro you telling me tom and jerry had whole ass names???????? WHEN THE FUCK WAS THIIIIISSSSSS pic.twitter.com/i1t5H4zNMV — Dae da BULL (@DaeDaFool) November 18, 2021

Said another, "Seeing Tom and Jerry described as a 'Mage' is very funny to me. Also being reminded of their full legal names."

Seeing Tom and Jerry described as a “Mage” is very funny to me



Also being reminded of their full legal names pic.twitter.com/ORMci3FjhY — 🔥Laegjarn’s Branded Tiddy (@Zantetsugun) November 18, 2021

MultiVersus will be available in 2022.