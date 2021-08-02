Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles to compete in balance beam final, how to watch

Jamie Squire/Getty

USA Gymnastics confirmed on Monday that Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam final, which is scheduled for Tuesday. After withdrawing from all other finals, Biles will compete in the last women's gymnastics event alongside teammate Sunisa Lee.

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021

Biles pulled out of Monday's floor exercise final, an event that earned her a gold medal at 2016's Rio Olympics. Another member of the US team -- Jade Carey -- won the gold medal in the floor exercise instead.

Considered the greatest gymnast of all time, Biles surprised the world last week when she withdrew from the women's team all-around final, citing mental health concerns. She later pulled out of the Individual all-around finals and then the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise finals too.

In the wake of her first withdrawal last week, Biles said she wasn't in the right mental state to compete. "I just felt like it would be a little bit better to take a backseat, work on my mindfulness and I knew that the girls would do an absolutely great job and I didn't want to risk the team a medal," Biles said at a press conference.

"We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," read a statement from USA Gymnastics following her withdrawal from the individual all-arounds finals.

Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 1, 2021

the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. 🤍 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 29, 2021

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021

Biles has noted on social media that she's been suffering from the "twisties" -- a phenomenon in which gymnasts lose the ability to tell where their body is while performing twists, making it difficult to negotiate a safe landing. Unlike Biles' other events, her beam routine doesn't rely as heavily on twists, aside from her dismount, which she will possibly replace with another move.

Biles entered the Tokyo Olympics with serious momentum. She currently holds more medals than any other gymnastics competitor, with 25 -- 19 of which are golds. Biles is one of six women the US sent to the Olympics to compete in gymnastics, alongside Lee, Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner.

Biles' remaining event

Olympic gymnastics comprises four events: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Following her qualification round, Biles was set to compete in all four. In total, Biles was expected to win up to six gold medals. In Rio's 2016 Olympics, she won four golds -- in vault, floor, individual all-around and team all-around -- and performed with such distinction that she was chosen as the US flag bearer at the closing ceremonies.

Biles' situation and decisions have earned her mass support -- and some criticism.

Going to bed thinking about @Simone_Biles saying, “We hope America still loves us.”



Goodness.



We more than love you. We adore you. We cherish you. We admire you. We feel for you. We are rooting for you.



Thanks for taking care of yourself. We all need that example. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 28, 2021

All my support to @Simone_Biles. Mental health is a key component of our health, and it MUST be a priority always. We need the sports world to focus on emotional and mental well-being a lot more.



Thank you for using your platform, you are a true champion! #MentalHealth pic.twitter.com/4Ym3E9VAEf — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 28, 2021

In the US, you can watch the Olympics and all of the above events through NBC. NBC's TV channel will air edited versions of the Games during prime-time hours, but you can watch the events live on Peacock or on NBCOlympics.com. Viewers in the UK will watch through EuroSport, while Australians can see the games through Channel 7 and the 7plus streaming service.

Biles is set to compete in the balance beam final on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 1 a.m. PT/ 4 a.m. ET/9 a.m. UK time/6 p.m. AEST

Best gymnast ever

Biles has become a significant force unto herself in recent years: She's often called the greatest gymnast of all time and, after just one Olympic Games, is considered a top-tier Olympian.

Simone Biles looks ready to go in Tokyo! In 2 days, she will attempt to get the yurchenko double back named after her! 🐐 #SimoneBiles pic.twitter.com/9YWeUBNJoy — All Things Gymnastics Podcast (@AllThingsGymPod) July 22, 2021

Her accolades go beyond medals. She was named ESPN's Most Dominant Athlete of the Year (2018), ESPN's Woman of the Year (2016) and AP's Female Athlete of the Year (2019).

CNET's Sean Keane and Katie Collins contributed to this report.