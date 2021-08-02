Tokyo Olympics memes: Snoop's hilarious horse commentary, diver's relatable flop

Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

The Tokyo Olympics is great for sports fans, but possibly even better for fans of memes. Remember #PhelpsFace from 2016? Yeah. Social media is forever fascinated with the weird expressions, painful-looking tumbles and shirtless Tongan flagbearers.

We'll keep a running tally of our favorites, and the opening ceremonies deserved its own post.

Snoop and Kevin Hart horse around

Rapper Snoop Dogg and comedian Kevin Hart are offering uncensored Olympics commentary on NBC's Peacock network, and they were especially entertained by a horse doing some fancy sideways walking in an equestrian event. (Note: Plenty of swearing ahead.)

"Horses. I like this," declared Snoop. "This is equestrian… Oh, the horse crip-walking, cuh! You see that? On the set! That's gangsta as a motherf-----!"

(Crip-walking is a dance move popularized in Compton, California, and associated with the Crips street gang.)

"Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart commenting on the Olympics is the best content NBC Peacock has put out yet," wrote one Twitter user.

Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart commenting on the Olympics is the best content NBC Peacock has put out yet pic.twitter.com/EBaJtgaRpb — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) July 31, 2021

I legit cried watching this. Lol!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Joel’s Chain (@TheGodOfSports1) July 30, 2021

The MF bombs are shocking with the NBC and Olympic logos right there



No idea this would be uncensored lol — Ryne Schill (@ryneschill) July 31, 2021

Just replace Hart with Martha Stewart and this would be perfection. 🤣 — fanster (@FF_fanster) August 1, 2021

Canadian diver flops, gets no points

Canadian diver Pamela Ware messed up her dive at the last minute, ending up jumping feet-first and receiving a score of 0. Viewers understood that she had to bail out of the dive to avoid injury, but there was still a sense that here, finally, was a relatable athletic move.

"One of the few times in the Olympics where I have thought 'Well I could do THAAT,'" wrote one Twitter user.

One of the few times in the Olympics where I have thought "Well I could do THAAT" https://t.co/Vavzv7Zge8 via @YahooNews — Neymar Butlins (@NeymarButlins) August 2, 2021

There's hope for my Olympic career yet! https://t.co/OSJl6OShFC — 🦄ʝԾԾՌУСԾՐՌ for BETO for TEXAS.🦄 (@janiszingaro) August 2, 2021

Very smart to balk the dive. Takes guts, especially the Olympics of all places https://t.co/AVqD1Zhj8z — Kaylene Wright (@kayleneannawyn) August 2, 2021

Good for her, not letting it take root in her head. Seems like lots of contenders are having a bad time this yearhttps://t.co/0W6hwAWkHX — Not A Raccoon (@ProfaneVermin) August 2, 2021

Ware posted an emotional video on Instagram thanking those who supported and encouraged her after her failed dive.

"My dream is still very much alive!" she wrote in the post's caption. "This competition will NOT defeat me. This will only make me 10x stronger!"

Knit one, medal two

British gold-medal Tom Daley knits and crochets, even making a little knitted case for his gold medal.

And fans loved it when Daley was spotted knitting away while sitting in the stands watching other athletes compete.

"Nothing to see here - just @TomDaley1994 having a knit at the diving," tweeted Team GB, the British Olympic team, from its official Twitter account.

"When you gotta win a gold medal at 7, but finish your niece's hat by 8," wrote another Twitter user.

Nothing to see here - just @TomDaley1994 having a knit at the diving 🧶#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/TzDETYW28a — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 1, 2021

When you gotta win a gold medal at 7, but finish your niece's hat by 8. — Chanice Hird (@Chanice_H12) August 1, 2021

Now I feel like I have license to knit at all work meetings: Tom Daley Is Knitting His Way Through The Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/jCCutmXO5s — Neela Banerjee (@neelaeast) August 2, 2021

Australian coach goes crazy



Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus won gold, beating legendary American Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle. But it was Titmus' coach, Dean Boxall, who made the meme list. When Titmus won, Boxall tore off his face mark, screamed and, uh, mimed intimacy with a guardrail. You do you, coach.

Even NBC Sports' official Twitter account got in on the joke, tweeting, "THAT'S MY SONG, TURN IT UP" with a video of Boxall's reaction.

And some people felt sorry for the poor Olympics staffer seen in the background, writing, "Thoughts & prayers to the woman trying to keep Ariarne Titmus's coach from falling over the barrier during his celebration."

THAT'S MY SONG, TURN IT UP pic.twitter.com/nfZlk32Hdz — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 26, 2021

Thoughts & prayers to the woman trying to keep Ariarne Titmus’s coach from falling over the barrier during his celebration. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) July 26, 2021

I have rarely been so convinced that something was about to become a meme as when I saw Ariarne Titmus’s coach do this. pic.twitter.com/Q8bQ5KMnuN — somepoems (@somepoems) July 26, 2021

Hi where do I apply to have my allocated Dean Boxall Enthusiastic Head Cheerleader I need someone to hype me after I complete menial tasks at home — corgi (@courtwhip) July 26, 2021

Caption 2:

When the drums hit in “In The Air Tonight.” https://t.co/Vp5HfmrWGe — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) July 26, 2021

when I stop the microwave at :01 https://t.co/TwkwPh4pd8 — mallory (@MalloryDirks) July 26, 2021

Live scenes from Titmus' coach pic.twitter.com/oV1m1klGyH — Troy 🇩🇰 (@TroyHallam) July 26, 2021

This injury is nuts

Skateboarding made its Olympics debut, and Peruvian skateboarder Angelo Caro Narvaez took an early fall, landing groin-first into a rail. No medal, but lots of sympathy.

"And he made it to the finals after doing this in the prelims," one Twitter user wrote. "I would not have made it to the finals after doing that in the prelims, I'll tell you that. I would have made it to the hospital."

And he made it to the finals after doing this in the prelims! I would not have made it to the finals after doing that in the prelims, I'll tell you that. I would have made it to the hospital. — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) July 25, 2021

This clip does NOT do justice the just absolutely cartoonish sound effect that occured when he slammed there lol pic.twitter.com/B768T9xcrJ — Joel Nixon (@GoodMorningJoel) July 25, 2021

Like the deep ringing of a very painful gong — Spencer Giblin (@spencergiblin) July 25, 2021

it's like when your heart jumps into your throat except it's his prostate — Simon Girthy (@daggerandpen) July 25, 2021

Air ball

The US basketball team is packed with pros but still lost to France, 83-76, snapping a 25-game win streak that it had kept rolling since 2004. And while it might not seem fair to make fun of amateur athletes, all bets are off when it comes to poking fun at the professionals.

Wrote one Twitter user, "American teams win an NBA championship and call themselves World Champions until they actually have to play against the world."

American teams win an NBA championship and call themselves World Champions until they actually have to play against the world 😭😭 — Essential Lover Boy (@Okpuma) July 25, 2021

Kevin Wayne Durant and Team USA really lost to Rudy Gobert and France pic.twitter.com/iyD7kaYa5E — JAY® (@LeGoatKittle) July 25, 2021

Booker in his room after losing the finals and the Olympics pic.twitter.com/w4rDpwbf4X — 🌎S P A C E ☄️C A D E T🌎 (@bay_tompa) July 25, 2021

I will be taking my talents elsewhere pic.twitter.com/4oWFNMfHCT — 𝘋𝘪𝘦𝘨𝘰 🧬 (@ballinlikecur11) July 25, 2021

Team USA vs France pic.twitter.com/XtVtuuehln — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) July 25, 2021

But as one Twitter user pointed out, it wasn't as if only the US used pro players, tweeting, "You realize these dudes on the other teams are NBA players too, right?"

You realize these dudes on the other teams are NBA players too, right? — ⁶❂v❂ (@goatseazon) July 25, 2021

The memes will keep on medaling; the Olympics run through Aug. 8.