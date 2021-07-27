Tokyo Olympics memes: Aussie coaches gone wild, skateboarders in pain

The Tokyo Olympics is great for sports fans, but possibly even better for those who loves memes. Remember #PhelpsFace from 2016? Yeah. Social media is forever fascinated with the weird expressions, the painful-looking tumbles and the shirtless Tongan flagbearers.

We'll keep a running tally of our favorites, and the opening ceremonies deserved its own post.

Coach goes crazy

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus won gold, beating legendary American Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle. But it was Titmus' coach, Dean Boxall, who made the meme list. When Titmus won, Boxall tore off his face mark, screamed and, uh, mimed intimacy with a guardrail. You do you, coach.

Even NBC Sports' official Twitter account got in on the joke, tweeting, "THAT'S MY SONG, TURN IT UP" with a video of Boxall's reaction.

And some people felt sorry for the poor Olympics staffer seen in the background, writing, "Thoughts & prayers to the woman trying to keep Ariarne Titmus's coach from falling over the barrier during his celebration."

THAT'S MY SONG, TURN IT UP pic.twitter.com/nfZlk32Hdz — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 26, 2021

Thoughts & prayers to the woman trying to keep Ariarne Titmus’s coach from falling over the barrier during his celebration. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) July 26, 2021

I have rarely been so convinced that something was about to become a meme as when I saw Ariarne Titmus’s coach do this. pic.twitter.com/Q8bQ5KMnuN — somepoems (@somepoems) July 26, 2021

Hi where do I apply to have my allocated Dean Boxall Enthusiastic Head Cheerleader I need someone to hype me after I complete menial tasks at home — corgi (@courtwhip) July 26, 2021

Caption 2:

When the drums hit in “In The Air Tonight.” https://t.co/Vp5HfmrWGe — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) July 26, 2021

when I stop the microwave at :01 https://t.co/TwkwPh4pd8 — mallory (@MalloryDirks) July 26, 2021

Live scenes from Titmus' coach pic.twitter.com/oV1m1klGyH — Troy 🇩🇰 (@TroyHallam) July 26, 2021

This injury is nuts

Skateboarding made its Olympics debut, and Peruvian skateboarder Angelo Caro Narvaez took an early fall, landing groin-first into a rail. No medal, but lots of sympathy.

"And he made it to the finals after doing this in the prelims," one Twitter user wrote. "I would not have made it to the finals after doing that in the prelims, I'll tell you that. I would have made it to the hospital."

And he made it to the finals after doing this in the prelims! I would not have made it to the finals after doing that in the prelims, I'll tell you that. I would have made it to the hospital. — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) July 25, 2021

This clip does NOT do justice the just absolutely cartoonish sound effect that occured when he slammed there lol pic.twitter.com/B768T9xcrJ — Joel Nixon (@GoodMorningJoel) July 25, 2021

Like the deep ringing of a very painful gong — Spencer Giblin (@spencergiblin) July 25, 2021

it's like when your heart jumps into your throat except it's his prostate — Simon Girthy (@daggerandpen) July 25, 2021

Air ball

The US basketball team is packed with pros but still lost to France, 83-76, snapping a 25-game win streak that it had kept rolling since 2004. And while it might not seem fair to make fun of amateur athletes, all bets are off when it comes to poking fun at the professionals.

Wrote one Twitter user, "American teams win an NBA championship and call themselves World Champions until they actually have to play against the world."

American teams win an NBA championship and call themselves World Champions until they actually have to play against the world 😭😭 — Essential Lover Boy (@Okpuma) July 25, 2021

Kevin Wayne Durant and Team USA really lost to Rudy Gobert and France pic.twitter.com/iyD7kaYa5E — JAY® (@LeGoatKittle) July 25, 2021

Booker in his room after losing the finals and the Olympics pic.twitter.com/w4rDpwbf4X — 🌎S P A C E ☄️C A D E T🌎 (@bay_tompa) July 25, 2021

I will be taking my talents elsewhere pic.twitter.com/4oWFNMfHCT — 𝘋𝘪𝘦𝘨𝘰 🧬 (@ballinlikecur11) July 25, 2021

Team USA vs France pic.twitter.com/XtVtuuehln — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) July 25, 2021

But as one Twitter user pointed out, it wasn't as if only the US used pro players, tweeting, "You realize these dudes on the other teams are NBA players too, right?"

You realize these dudes on the other teams are NBA players too, right? — ⁶❂v❂ (@goatseazon) July 25, 2021

The memes will keep on medaling; the Olympics run through Aug. 8.