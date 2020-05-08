Tokyo Game Show 2020 cancels physical event amid coronavirus pandemic

Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

The Tokyo Game Show 2020 is the latest event to be cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The annual video game show won't have a physical event this year, organizers said on Friday, though they are planning an online alternative.

"Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organizer and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders," TGS organizers said in a release.

Other major video game events, including E3 and GDC, have also cancelled their plans for this year or are looking to hold digital-only conferences. TGS generally offers up new trailers, announcements and release dates, and was expected to draw more than 250,000 attendees this year. Last year, we got new trailers for Death Stranding and the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

The online event will run from Sept. 24-27. More details on exactly what that'll entail will be released later in May.