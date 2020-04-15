Today's top deals: Home gym, free games, bargain drones and more

It's weird the things you start to appreciate when you're stuck at home 99% of the time. My Ember mug, which keeps my coffee hot when I step away to do other things. My Tushy bidet, which I never thought I'd like but turns out, yep. (See you in hell, TP!) , which I'd always meant to read but never got around to before the quarantine. And the PC games I now have time to play. (I loved The Stanley Parable, which I got free a couple weeks ago.)

So, once again I've rounded up some great stuff for my fellow stuck-at-homies. Free games, affordable exercise gear, a drone I absolutely love and more. Take a look.

Iron Gym There are plenty of exercises you can do at home using just your body, but the right gear takes things up a notch. Here are three pieces of the right gear: Daily Steals has the Iron Gym Fitness and Exercise System for $27.99 with promo code CNETIRON. The Speed Abs abdominal roller wheel normally sells for $23 all by itself. These things are absolute torture, but they can absolutely help you build that six-pack. As for the rotating push-up grips, they're designed for push-ups, natch, allowing you work your arms and chest without extra pressure on your wrists. Finally, there's the ropeless jump-rope, something I'm dying to try. I love jumping rope, but there's not nearly enough room in my basement. This thing has a digital workout monitor and even a DVD and meal guide.

Ubisoft The Assassin's Creed franchise spawned a ton of games and even a movie. If you never got into it, here's your chance: The second game in the series is free from Ubisoft right now, along with two others worth checking out: Rabbids Coding (educational!) and Might & Magic: Chess Royale. You'll need a Ubisoft account, of course, as well as the Ubisoft game client. (Alas, these games are for PC only.) Other than that, the only requirement is that you claim the freebies prior to April 17. Do that and they're yours to keep. Read GameSpot's Assassin's Creed II review.

Eachine Most entry-level drones don't leave much to the imagination. You fly them around for a bit and, yeah, OK, fun -- but then what? That's why I love this model from Eachine: It's not only a flying machine, it's a flying army guy. The last time I wrote about it, it was $24 -- but now you can get it for just $17.49 with promo code PBITYDKU. Note that delivery may take a couple weeks. The photo tells only half the story: The E019 has a Green Beret-looking paraglider dude, which is already super cool. But he can also ride on top of the drone, skateboard-style. Either way, you can have him swoop in from above just when it looks like your guys are about to get overrun by aliens, zombies, robots or whatever. This thing is super-easy to fly and genuinely fun. Just make sure you follow the instructions regarding charging the battery, which you do have to take out of the drone. That blip aside, I can't imagine any kid (or parent) who wouldn't have fun with this.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Using all your spare time to make movies at home? Maybe for a little app called TikTok? Raise your game with a smartphone gimbal, which helps keep your shots smooth and steady. DJI's Osmo 3 has one particularly notable ace up its sleeve: It folds for easier transport. (Not that you're going anywhere right now, but someday.) At $99, it's only $20 off -- but that's also an all-time low. If Amazon's supply runs out, you can get it from Adorama for the same price. Got a Target RedCard? Order it there for the same $99 and save an extra 5%. Read our DJI Osmo 3 preview.

