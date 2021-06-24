Today's top deals and a special note

Google delays Chrome's cookie-blocking plan Windows 11 launch today John McAfee dies Best Prime Day deals still available Britney Spears conservatorship Both child tax credit portals now open
It's time for this Cheapskate to say goodbye, but not before a few final words -- and deals, of course.

Listen
- 01:25

Cheeps, this is my last daily-deal post for CNET. Gasp! I know, it's a shocker. But after nearly 14 years and over 9,500 (!) posts like this one, I'm ready for a new adventure. It's hard to say goodbye, mostly because of you, the best damn audience on this here internet. I can't thank you enough for all the kind words and support over the years. I'm forever grateful.

Although I'm departing, "The Cheapskate" will live on. CNET's laser-focused team will continue to seek out the very best deals and deliver them to you on the web and via the email newsletter, social media and text alerts. More deals are on the way starting tomorrow -- if not sooner.

For now, one last batch from me. And for the last time: These are available for a limited time and while supplies last. 😉

Samsung HW-Q67CT 7.1-channel home theater speaker system

$200 (save $200)
Samsung

How could I leave you without one last plea to upgrade your TV speakers? Any soundbar will help, but this setup looks pretty primo: Big wireless subwoofer, wireless rear speakers and Bluetooth support for wireless audio from your TV (assuming it's compatible).

CNET hasn't reviewed this particular model (which sells new for $400), and there are some mixed reviews to be found elsewhere. Seems like you may need a firmware upgrade to get things working properly. With that, though: big audio dynamite.

Also, note that although this is a certified-refurbished offering, it's backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty and offered by a seller with overwhelmingly positive ratings.

See at eBay

Read more: The best soundbar for 2021

Tronsmart T6 Plus 40-watt Bluetooth speaker

$48 with promo code (save $12)
Tronsmart

Amazon seller: ShengTong-US

Price: $48 with promo code 394G59XB

And how could I leave you without one final Bluetooth speaker? (Longtime readers will remember that, for a time, it seemed like speaker deals were a weekly thing. Sometimes twice-weekly! It became a running joke.)

This one is far from the best deal I've seen, but it's definitely more powerful -- and versatile -- than the average $20-ish speaker. In addition to an impressive 40 watts of audio power, it offers 360-degree sound, IPX6 water-resistance and up to 15 hours of playtime.

You can also use the speaker as a mobile charger; it has a standard Type-A USB port for connecting a phone or whatever. And you can pair two of these speakers for true stereo sound.

Not at all bad for $48 -- the lowest price on record, by the way.

See at Amazon

Read more: The best Bluetooth speakers for 2021

Exeric 3-pack 10-foot Lightning cables

$7 with promo code (save $7)
Exeric

Amazon seller: Exeric

Price: $7 with promo code XX8V446I

Even in these days of wireless phone charging, I find myself short on cables. It's hard to beat this 3-pack, in part because they're extra-long and in part because each end has a 90-degree connector. Yes! Thank you. All cables should steal this design.

They're also nylon-braided to avoid tangling, MFi-certified and backed by a 24-month warranty. Seven bucks!

See at Amazon

Farewell, my friends. See you around the interwebs! 💗

