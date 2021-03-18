Today's top deals: 3D printers starting at $154, a personal smoothie maker for $25.49 and more

Recently I encountered a series of TikTok videos in which a guy creates some amazing cosplay stuff -- swords, helmets, complete Iron Man costumes -- using only a 3D printer. (Check him out on YouTube if you're interested.) When you see the results, you figure he must be using some high-end industrial model far beyond the reach of ordinary humans.

Actually, he says you can do a lot with just a basic 3D printer -- and he highly recommends starting with a Creality. I hadn't heard of that brand, but after doing a bit of research, it does seem like a great place to start.

Creality

Good news: You can start cheap. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get the with promo code CNETUSA.

That's the entry-level model in the lineup. If you want something a little better, try this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart seller Save Money has the , which is just about the lowest price I've found.

Curious about the differences between the two? There's a pretty detailed comparison here, one that includes the Ender 3 Pro in the mix. TL;DR: "In most cases, the original Creality Ender 3 offers the best bang for your buck."

However, the Ender-3X gets you a tempered glass print bed, which many consider a must-have upgrade.

Toybox

Whichever way you go, these are awfully affordable ways to dip your toe into 3D printing. However, they're definitely more hobbyist-oriented; if you're looking for something for kids, here's another option: For a limited time, and while supplies last, ZDNet Academy has the with promo code CHEAP10. Regular price: $349.

Originally featured on Shark Tank, the Toybox aims to make 3D printing as easy as tapping a picture in the companion smartphone app. You couldn't do the aforementioned cosplay stuff here (the print bed is pretty small), but I can see where this would be fun for kids.

