Today's top deals: 3D printers starting at $154, a personal smoothie maker for $25.49 and more

A white-noise machine for $12, three great Tomb Raider games for $20 and big discounts on H&R tax software.

Recently I encountered a series of TikTok videos in which a guy creates some amazing cosplay stuff -- swords, helmets, complete Iron Man costumes -- using only a 3D printer. (Check him out on YouTube if you're interested.) When you see the results, you figure he must be using some high-end industrial model far beyond the reach of ordinary humans.

Actually, he says you can do a lot with just a basic 3D printer -- and he highly recommends starting with a Creality. I hadn't heard of that brand, but after doing a bit of research, it does seem like a great place to start.

creality-ender-3d

The Creality 3D is a popular entry-level 3D printer, and $154 is a pretty amazing price.

 Creality

Good news: You can start cheap. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get the Creality Ender 3D printer for $154 with promo code CNETUSA.

See it at Tomtop

That's the entry-level model in the lineup. If you want something a little better, try this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart seller Save Money has the Creality 3D Ender-3X for $180, which is just about the lowest price I've found.

See it at Walmart

Curious about the differences between the two? There's a pretty detailed comparison here, one that includes the Ender 3 Pro in the mix. TL;DR: "In most cases, the original Creality Ender 3 offers the best bang for your buck."

However, the Ender-3X gets you a tempered glass print bed, which many consider a must-have upgrade.

toybox-3d-printer-deluxe-bundle

This kid-friendly 3D printer comes with eight spools of filament.

 Toybox

Whichever way you go, these are awfully affordable ways to dip your toe into 3D printing. However, they're definitely more hobbyist-oriented; if you're looking for something for kids, here's another option: For a limited time, and while supplies last, ZDNet Academy has the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle for $283.50 with promo code CHEAP10. Regular price: $349.

See it at ZDNet Academy

Originally featured on Shark Tank, the Toybox aims to make 3D printing as easy as tapping a picture in the companion smartphone app. You couldn't do the aforementioned cosplay stuff here (the print bed is pretty small), but I can see where this would be fun for kids.

Sinocare White Noise Machine

$12 with promo code (save $14)
Sinocare

Amazon seller: Sinocare Direct

Price: $11.70 with promo code DKZR3YHZ

A white-noise machine can really help you fall (and stay) asleep, but a lot of models aren't exactly decor-friendly. That's one reason I like this Sinocare model; it's flat, black and snazzy. At this it's also one of the cheapest ones I've ever seen.

It's also USB-powered (AC adapter not included) and apparently has a rechargeable battery for travel use, though I can't find any details on that. (See the user reviews.) My only real complaint is with the placement of the volume buttons, mixed in with the other controls. Good luck remembering where they are when you're fumbling in the dark.

See at Amazon

Homgeek Personal Mini Blender

$25.49 (save $4.50)
Homgeek

Amazon seller: SmallBDS

Price: $25.49

Smoothie for one, please. Homgeek's little blender is designed to make a single to-go beverage; just toss everything into the tumbler, blend and go. That tumbler is also your drinking glass, and it comes with a spill-proof lid.

The savings here aren't huge, but this price does tie the all-time low -- for only the second time.

See at Amazon

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy for PS and Xbox

$20 (save $30)
Square Enix

Gone are the goofy games of Tomb Raider past. The excellent reboot, which spawned two equally good sequels, delivered a thrilling action-adventure experience.

Here's your chance to score all three games for just $20, which is $50 off the regular price. The button below will take you to the Microsoft Store for the Xbox version; it's available from Sony for Playstation for the same price.

See at Microsoft

H&R Block tax software

Save up to 29%
H&R Block

The IRS just extended this year's tax-filing deadline, but you still need to get going on your tax prep. Newegg currently has all H&R Block tax software products on sale, with prices starting at just $25 and discounts ranging from 20%-29%.

How does Block measure up? It made the cut in CNET's roundup of the best tax software for 2021.

See at Newegg

