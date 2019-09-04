Rick Broida/CNET

You know how you walk into a donut shop and they all look so good, it's darn near impossible to choose just one? That's me with today's deals: I couldn't pick just one, or even two, so I'm giving you five. Also, I want donuts.

One quick note: As with all the deals I share, the prices are accurate, the codes are tested and working at the time of publication. But items often sell out quickly, and codes sometimes expire without warning. I know this can be frustrating, but the best deals usually come around again (and again). If you miss out on something this time, hopefully you can grab it down the road. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sticky Password A password manager -- one that syncs between all your devices, autofills passwords, generates robust new ones for each app, site or service you use and so on -- is utterly invaluable. Most of them charge you monthly or annually, but Cheapskate readers can get a lifetime Sticky Password Premium subscription for just $25. Why pay for this when LastPass is free? Simple: Sticky Password offers more features, including offline syncing (meaning your password data doesn't have to be stored in the cloud, a big concern for some users), priority tech support and more. Plus, a portion of your payment goes toward saving endangered manatees, which is awesome. This deal expires Sept. 8.

Chris Monroe/CNET Earlier this year I installed a smart sprinkler controller, and I cannot believe how great it is. See for yourself: Today only, and while supplies last, Rachio's second-generation 8-zone controller ties its lowest price ever. There's a newer version, but it makes only incremental improvements over this "already pretty great" model. Read Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller Generation 2 review

Rick Broida/CNET Regular readers know of my affinity for the Amazfit Bip, an $80 smartwatch that's way better than its price would suggest. But a $40 watch ($28 with promo code 30ONE9C2) can't possibly be any good, can it? That's what I'm going to find out. I just started wearing the BingoFit Epic, and while it's a little early to pass judgement, it makes a really good first impression. The display is big and bright, the feature set robust, the watch itself gorgeous. I'll have a more complete dissection to share later on, but if you don't want to wait, the deal is available now -- and the code should work on all three available colors.

Anker I don't know how an $18 Bluetooth speaker can be anything but junk, but Anker once again achieves the seemingly impossible with the Soundcore Motion B (which is very similar to the Soundcore 2, but with a fully waterproof design rather than just water-resistant). It sells for as high as $37 and currently shows a $20 price tag; an on-page coupon nets you an extra $2 off. User reviews tell the important story about this speaker: It averages 4.6 stars out of 5 from nearly 900 buyers. Anker backs it with an impressive 18-month warranty. And here's a pro tip: Grab two and pair them together for true stereo sound.

Sycees Night-lights? Yeah, like for hallways, stairs, bathrooms and other places where you don't especially want to trip and fall in the dark. These employ sensors that automatically turn them on at dusk and off again at dawn, and they're small enough that they don't block the second outlet. User rating: 4.7 stars from a whopping 4,700 buyers. Code 30DFA2XP shaves the already very decent price to just $10.49 -- less than $2 per light. Yes, please!

So? See anything you like? 😍

