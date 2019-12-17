Today's best holiday deals: Echo Show 5, Nintendo Switch, iPad, Bose headphones and more

Deal Savings Price

















Holiday Gift Guide 2019

I hope you're not suffering from deal exhaustion, because with less than 8 days before Christmas officially arrive, the deals just keep coming and coming. And coming. New for today: Get 2 Echo Show 5s for $90 at Amazon; get a free Nest Mini smart speaker with the purchase of an $80 Google Nest Hub; and deep discounts on Jedi: Fallen Order and Death Stranding, two brand-new console games (see below for all details).

The deals below largely meet or beat deals we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- and we're keeping the list updated right through the final shopping weekend. So bookmark this page and check back often. Here's the best you can get right now.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Show 5 is one of our favorite smart displays, but it's easier to think of this 5-inch Alexa-powered model as a sort of smart alarm clock. And while it does have a camera for video calls, we love that the physical shutter lets you cover it up, making it a lot more bedroom-friendly. This gadget normally retails for $90, and can currently be had for $60 on Amazon (up a bit from its $50 Black Friday price). But today, add two to your cart and use the code SHOW52PK to checkout for a total of $90. That's just $45 each. And right now, Amazon is showing that it will still arrive in time for Christmas. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Angela Lang/CNET Sadly, Best Buy's "buy two Nest Hubs for $100" deal from yesterday is now kaput. But in its place is a pretty great substitute: Buy the Nest Hub at its current sale price of $80, and Best Buy will throw in a free Nest Mini speaker. Normally, if you purchased those two together, it would cost somewhere between $115 to $150. And there's no special codes needed: Just add the 8-inch Google Assistant smart display to your shopping cart, and you should see the Nest Mini in there, too. Read our Google Nest Hub review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Anker's Soundcore Life Q20 hybrid active noise-canceling headphones are the exception to the general rule that there aren't any decent ANC headphones under $100. At this price point, they're clearly something of a performance compromise, but they're effective and comfortable, and now you can save almost 17%. (Note: This product is now just $10 off, versus the $20 savings yesterday.) See more deals on headphones from Sony, Anker, Beats, Bose and more.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Get the V2 version of the Switch at "full" price, but add code D3E2CDJ6GB6S at checkout for a $30 Amazon credit to be sent by email later. Read our Nintendo Switch review. Best Buy's similar $30 credit appears to have expired, but ordering a Switch there gets you a free copy of Starlink: Battle for Atlas at checkout. See more deals on the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and accessories.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's SoundLink Micro is one of our favorite pocket Bluetooth speakers, and right now you can get it for 30% off. Read our Bose SoundLink Micro review. See more deals on Bose headphones and audio gear.

Bose The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are arguably the gold standard in active noise-canceling headphones. They're effective, comfortable and -- especially now that they're on their standard holiday sale pricing -- pretty affordable. Read our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review. See more deals on Bose headphones and audio gear.

Sarah Tew/CNET We love this year's iPad. It has the latest A10 processor, Pencil support and a smart connector for a smart keyboard (sold separately). It's also slightly bigger screen than its 9.7-inch predecessor, and it's currently $80 off at Best Buy. Read our iPad (2019) review. See more deals on other iPad models.

It's just a "dumb" TV -- you'll need to add a streaming player like a Roku device to turn it into a smart TV -- but the price is hard to beat. Get a 55-inch 4K UHD LED TV from Sceptre for just $220.

Originally published earlier this month. Regularly updated with new deals and prices.

