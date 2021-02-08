Disappointed by the outcome of yesterday's Super Bowl? Me, too, and I'm not really a football guy -- I just enjoy a good game, which that wasn't. At least some of the commercials were good. (But how did this gem get left off the list?!)

Good news: That big TV you bought for the occasion can be used for other things! Like, say, a killer Star Wars game (see below) or a bingeable series.

More good news: I've rounded up five sweet deals to help soften the blow that is Monday. As always, they're available for a limited time and while supplies last. All codes are tested and working as of this writing and subject to change.

Rick Broida/CNET Amazon seller: EarFun Direct Price: $56 with 10%-off on-page coupon and promo code EFPRORIC EarFun continues to offer some of the best budget earbuds around. We've been impressed by the EarFun Air and EarFun Free; now comes the EarFun Air Pro, and it's rather interesting for a couple reasons. First and foremost: active noise cancellation, six-microphone environmental noise cancellation (which promises extra-quiet calls), in-ear detection and up to 32 hours of total playtime. Those are impressive specs given the price. Here's the interesting part: See the photo? The EarFun Air Pro is on the left; on the right, Edifier's new TWS NB2, which sell for $100. On the outside, these earbuds are virtually identical. Inside the EarFun case, it even says "tuned by Edifier." Those are among the reasons the Air Pro earned a spot on CNET's list of the best noise-canceling true-wireless earbuds for 2021.

Angela Lang/CNET Now that the Google Pixel 4a XL is here, it's no surprise to find the previous-gen model selling for close-out pricing. Case in point: Woot is clearing them out at $230, the lowest price I've seen for this super-sized version of the popular Pixel 3a. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime subscribers, but note that delivery will take at least a week. These are new, not refurbished, but they're locked to Sprint and T-Mobile, according to the seller. Now that the latter owns the former, what does that mean? Basically that you'll have to get service from T-Mobile (or a T-Mobile MVNO, like Mint Mobile). Whether or not the phone can be unlocked will require some research on your part. Read CNET's Google Pixel 3a XL review to learn more.

EA Jedi Fallen Order met with overwhelmingly positive reviews when it debuted a little over a year ago -- with, unsurprisingly, a $60 launch price. Right now, you can get a pre-owned copy from GameStop for $15.11 with promo code CAG16. (Use the red button below.) That's for either the Xbox One or PS4 version. Opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charge. Alternately, Walmart has new boxed copies of Jedi Fallen Order for PS4 for $19.88, though again you'll need in-store pickup (or a $35 minimum order, or Walmart Plus) to avoid a shipping fee. Prefer digital? The PlayStation Store has Jedi Fallen Order for PS4 for $19.79. And Xbox owners can play the game for free as part of a Microsoft Game Pass subscription, which offers arguably the best deal of all: 3 months of Game Pass for just $1. I leverage the latter just yesterday to play the game for the first time. So far, I'm seriously digging it.

Firstleaf If you're anything like me, you choose bottles of wine based on A) The price; and B) The visual appeal of the label. But here's thing: A) I'm cheap; and B) I know virtually zero about wine, so it's pretty much a shot in the dark anyway. Feel like you might benefit from some assistance? Firstleaf is a mail-order wine club that delivers bottles based on your preferences. For example, do you like reds, whites or both? Do you prefer sweeter or drier varieties? Are you "adventurous"? With this deal you'll get six curated bottles delivered for just $39. After that, it's back to the regular price of $79 per shipment, though you can cancel at any time. I tried this out during a previous deal, and I have to say, all six bottles were excellent. (Your mileage may vary, of course.)

Vantrue Vantrue makes some of CNET's favorite dashcams, and for a limited time Cheapskate readers can get exclusive savings on three popular models. First up is the N1 Pro Mini (click the red button below), which drops to just $52 when you clip the on-page $10-off coupon and then apply promo code CNETVTN1 at checkout. If you're a Lyft or Uber driver, consider the N2 Pro, which drops to $120 with the $10-off coupon and promo code CNETVTN2. It incorporates both front- and rear-facing cameras, meaning you can record what's happening in the backseat as well. Finally, there's the Vantrue N4, yours for $200 with the $30-off coupon and promo code CNETVTN4. It's a triple-threat, with dual cameras built in and a third, wired one that mounts on the rear windshield of your car. All three Vantrue models have extremely positive user ratings.

