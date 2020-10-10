Today only, the Timekettle WT2 puts real-time translation in your ear for 53% off

Timekettle

We've been inching ever closer to Star Trek's Universal Translator for years. I can still remember being floored by a tech demo about 20 years ago, in which a phone conversation was translated into a different language more or less as it happened. And the iPhone's iOS 14 update includes a translation app that works great, if you don't mind holding the phone in front of you like a microphone. But Timekettle's WT2 is a pair of earbuds, so you get the translation right in your ear. Today only, you can get the , which is 53% off the regular price of $300. I believe that's the lowest price it has sold for on Amazon.

Even though I rarely travel abroad anywhere or meet people in person that would require me to navigate language barriers, I am obsessed with Timekettle's real-time translation buds nonetheless. It's incredibly cool to carry on a conversation with someone who doesn't speak English and hear their intent in your own language right in your ear, as the conversation is happening. I've played with both the WT2 and the newer M2 earbuds, and both give me a thrill I don't easily tire of.

Here's how it works: After you pair the WT2 with your iPhone or Android device, each person puts on one earbud. The earbuds are essentially identical; there's no left or right to worry about. They work in conjunction with Timekettle's app, where you select the languages (it supports 40 languages and 93 accents) and then just start talking.

The app displays a split screen with the spoken and translated text, but you can largely ignore that -- it only takes a moment to hear what your conversation partner has said in your ear. In my testing, accuracy was excellent, but then again I was using it in low-stress environments. I never tried to conduct a business meeting with someone who only spoke Korean or needed to find out where the nearest hospital in Berlin was.

Even so, I was impressed. I suspect that the most challenging aspect of using the WT2 is getting the other person to stick an earbud in their ear. It might not be something you can pull off in any situation.

It's worth noting that the WT2 is exclusively a translation tool; it's not a general-purpose earbud that you can use to listen to music or take calls (if you want earbuds that handle ordinary audio tasks and also translate, check out Timekettle's M2). But if you're okay with the fact that this is something of a single-use-gadget, today's your day to get the WT2 for what I believe is the lowest price ever.

