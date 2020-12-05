Today only: Save up to $250 on TVs at Best Buy's Cyber Week sale

Deal Savings Price





Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday deals have cast a long shadow this year, with sales running most of the month of November. And they're not over yet; , each day focusing on a different category. Today -- and for 12 hours only, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT -- the retailer is offering deals on a number of televisions.

In fairness, these deals aren't as attractive as what we saw during November's best Black Friday sales, but this is still an opportunity to save some scratch if you were too slow to pull the trigger last month. Here are a few of the best deals we have found at Best Buy today.

Samsung Get this massive 75-inch 4K UHD Samsung TV for $250 off the list price of $1,100. This 2019 model is powered by Samsung's snappy Tizen OS and includes a pair of 10 watt speakers along with 2 USB and a trio of HDMI ports. This deal easily beats the best price we could find at Amazon -- $998.

Vizio This 70-inch Vizio M-Series uses quantum color tech to its 4K LED panel to rival OLED image quality. The display features HDR support and includes Vizio's V-Gaming Engine for smoother and sharper graphics when using consoles like the Xbox and PlayStation.

Best Buy While we've made no secret of our love of Roku TVs, the Android TV OS is excellent as well. This Hisense Android TV brings a formidable 65 inches of 4K to the table for just $400. You also get Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual: X audio, integrated Chromecast and even Bluetooth audio so you can wirelessly connect headphones or speakers.

