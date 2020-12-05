CNET también está disponible en español.

Today only: Save up to $250 on TVs at Best Buy's Cyber Week sale

The deals continue with savings on TVs up to 75 inches from Samsung, Vizio, Hisense and more.

Black Friday deals have cast a long shadow this year, with sales running most of the month of November. And they're not over yet; Best Buy is extending Cyber Monday with a week of sales, each day focusing on a different category. Today -- and for 12 hours only, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT -- the retailer is offering deals on a number of televisions.  

In fairness, these deals aren't as attractive as what we saw during November's best Black Friday sales, but this is still an opportunity to save some scratch if you were too slow to pull the trigger last month. Here are a few of the best deals we have found at Best Buy today.

Samsung 75-inch 7 Series LED 4K Tizen TV: $850

You save $250
Samsung

Get this massive 75-inch 4K UHD Samsung TV for $250 off the list price of $1,100. This 2019 model is powered by Samsung's snappy Tizen OS and includes a pair of 10 watt speakers along with 2 USB and a trio of HDMI ports. This deal easily beats the best price we could find at Amazon -- $998. 

$850 at Samsung

VIZIO 70-inch M-Series Quantum Series LED 4K SmartCast TV: $650

You save $150
Vizio

This 70-inch Vizio M-Series uses quantum color tech to its 4K LED panel to rival OLED image quality. The display features HDR support and includes Vizio's V-Gaming Engine for smoother and sharper graphics when using consoles like the Xbox and PlayStation. 

$650 at Best Buy

Hisense 65-inch H6510G Series LED 4K Android TV: $400

You save $100
Best Buy

While we've made no secret of our love of Roku TVs, the Android TV OS is excellent as well. This Hisense Android TV brings a formidable 65 inches of 4K to the table for just $400. You also get Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual: X audio, integrated Chromecast and even Bluetooth audio so you can wirelessly connect headphones or speakers. 

$400 at Best Buy

