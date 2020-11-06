Today only: Save up to $250 on Shark vacuums at Kohl's

Deal Savings Price







Shark is a well-known brand in the suction business, often landing among the top spots on CNET roundups. For example, in The best cordless vacuum for 2020, a Shark nabbed the title for the best midrange cordless. And the company offers a broad range of vacuums, from robot vacuum to uprights to cordless stick models. No matter which kind of vacuum you want, here's a chance to save some money: For the rest of the day, there are some deep discounts on Shark vacuums at Kohl's.

Shark This Wi-Fi-connected robo-vac is equipped with Wi-Fi for control from a remote control or voice control from Alexa and Google Assistant. It has large side brushes to sweep gunk into its maw; the vacuum can also tackle both hardwood and rugs.

Shark The Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum works as an upright or has a detachable pod for cleaning on any surface. It includes a HEPA filter for trapping over 99% of all allergens.

Kohl's The Shark DuoClean is a two-pronged cleaner. It is a corded stick vacuum for cleaning floors and carpets, but also has a detachable handheld vacuum that you can use for above-floor surfaces and hard-to-reach areas. It includes a pet multitool, precision duster, 5-inch crevice tool and 25-foot power cord.

Shark The full name of this model is the "Shark Apex DuoClean with Zero-M Self-Cleaning Brushroll Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum." And it's all right there in the name -- the self-cleaning brushroll is designed to deliver nonstop hair and pet fur removal. There's also a power lift-away button for cleaning hard to reach areas under furniture with the press of a button. There's also an LED headlight for illuminating your path.

