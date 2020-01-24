Today only, save $20 on a Canary View all-in-one home security system

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Happy National Change a Pet's Life Day! If, like me, you didn't know this day existed, it's a day intended to raise awareness about animal welfare and to encourage everyone to adopt pets from shelters. As an animal lover, I approve. And in honor of National Change a Pet's Life Day, Canary is running a one-day-only sale on its affordable all-in-one home security system. Today only, you can get the Canary View with one year of premium service for $79 when you use promo code PETLOVE at checkout. That's $20 off the usual price of $99.

The Canary View is the newer, less capable brother to the original Canary All-in-One. It's the least expensive single-unit security system I'm aware of, and guards your home with a 147-degree wide-angle motion-sensing camera that shoots in HD quality. And while $79 is a good deal for this system, it isn't our favorite all-in-one security system (read the full CNET review of the Canary View). For starters, the Canary View lacks a siren of any sort, so it can't sound an audible alarm during a break-in. That seems like table stakes for any security system, honestly. Nor does it record video constantly -- it only captures video when it detects motion incidents. And you need to pay for storage that lasts more than a day.

It does work with Alexa and Google though, and can alert you with people detection. It also lets you can carry on a two-way audio conversation through the app (again, only with a subscription). If you can handle the compromises, today is the day to save $20 on a Canary View. Do it for Fluffles.

Now playing: Watch this: Canary's View security system has a low price, high fees

