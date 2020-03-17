CNET también está disponible en español.

Today only: Get TurboTax Deluxe and a $10 Amazon gift card for $39.99

Take advantage of your quarantine down-time to get your tax return filed on the cheap.

Amazon's one-day-only deal nets you TurboTax Deluxe and a gift card for less than you'd normally pay for the software alone.

Even in our new quarantined, canceled, coronavirus reality, the Taxman cometh. Although the IRS may extend the usual April 15 filing deadline, you might as well get it over with -- especially if you're home with time on your hands anyway. Need tax-prep software? Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon is offering TurboTax Deluxe (Download) and a $10 Amazon gift card for $39.99. The software runs $60 when purchased directly from Intuit. This lets you file a Federal return only; you can upgrade to include a State filing for $10 more. 

Which version of TurboTax do you need? According to Intuit, Deluxe is recommended "if you own your own home, donated to charity, have significant education or medical expenses, have child related expenses or have a lot of deductions and need to file a federal and/or state income tax return."

The software made CNET's list of the best tax software for 2020, standing out as the best option for those who need live personal support.

Although it's not expressly stated, the gift card is probably delivered (or automatically added to your Amazon account) immediately upon purchase.

