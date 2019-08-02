CNET también está disponible en español.

Today only: Get all 8 Fast & Furious movies on Blu-ray and digital for just $30

Ice up the Corona while you catch up on two decades of Dom Toretto and his crew.

Hobbs & Shaw, the first standalone spinoff of the wildly popular Fast & Furious movies, hits theaters today. But if you've somehow missed any of the past eight (!) movies over the past 20 (!) years, I have good news for you: The entire collection is on sale today at Amazon for just $30. 

The package includes the Blu-ray discs and HD digital versions -- just $3.75 per flick -- so it's an easy buy even if you don't really ever watch some of the more forgettable, pre-Dwayne Johnson entries in the series. (Sorry, Tokyo Drift fans, don't @ me.) 

The sale is today only, or while supplies last. Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

