Today only, get A Total War Saga: Troy and two other games for free from Epic

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, Epic is giving away two games plus a third bonus title. And oh man, what a bonus it is: For 24 hours only, you can get the just-released A Total War Saga: Troy for free. That's a top-tier game that'll cost you $50 this time tomorrow.

As always, once you download any or all of these games they are yours to keep forever. For the others below, you'll have to lay claim before Thursday, Aug. 20. That's when they're replaced by Enter the Gungeon and God's Trigger.

Epic You have until Aug. 14 at 6 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) -- that's tomorrow morning -- to grab this brand-new game for free. This is part of the Total War franchise, so I expect we'll see its vaunted combination of turn-based strategy and real-time tactics, with stunning visuals and a laser-like focus on a specific moment in history and the characters who shaped it.

Epic Games The world has been thrown into chaos by an ancient evil from another dimension. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you must set out alone or alongside up to two other survivors to face down hordes of deadly enemies to retake what was lost. That's the premise of this third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures. Our friends at GameSpot said this: "For the most part, the experiment is a success, resulting in deeply satisfying combat against creative and challenging enemies." You can read an in-depth review of Remnant: From the Ashes from our friends at GameSpot.

Epic Games Try your hand at a charming single-player adventure game. Across the endless desert and atop an alpine expanse two journeys await, full of procedurally generated courses for snowboarding or sandboarding adventures.

