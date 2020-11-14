Today only: Get a Nest Hello Doorbell and Google Hub Max for 37% off

Deal Savings Price





We're now knee-deep in pre-Black Friday sales, where all the major retailers are offering deep discounts on all sorts of consumer electronics. But amid all that, I'm still running into some genuinely great one-off deals. Buydig, for example, is currently running a sale on some Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell bundles in which you can save 37% or more off the cost of a Hello doorbell with other Google smart home accessories. (Nest is owned by Google.) These deals are Saturday only, so if you see something here that looks appealing, I wouldn't wait too long to take advantage.

Buydig Get the Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell and Google Hub Max for $309, which is 37% off the regular price of $458 if you bought them separately. The 10-inch Google Hub Max is available in both charcoal and chalk colors. To get this deal, apply promo code AIW28 at checkout.

Buydig This bundle combines the Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with a Nest Cam Indoor Smart Security Camera. Because the Hello doorbell ordinarily lists for $229, this bundle essentially includes the Nest Cam for free. To get this bundle, apply promo code KCV26 at checkout.

Buydig If you need a new router, this bundle might be for you. It includes the Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell and the second-generation Nest Wifi Router AC2200 (model GA00595-US). This bundle is the equivalent of getting the $169 router for $20 with the purchase of the doorbell. To get the deal, apply promo code LZP23 at checkout.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.