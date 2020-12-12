Today only: Get a 70-inch Sharp AQUOS 4K TV for just $480

Sharp

There was a time when 70 inch TVs were outliers in a world of 50-inch models, but even that giant screen size is starting to normalize. If you have a wall that can accommodate such an enormous display, Best Buy is having a one-day flash sale to persuade you to fill in that space. This , marked down from the regular price of $650. That looks like the best price ever for this set, which previously never broke the $500 mark.

Sharp's Full Array LED panel is new for 2020. It includes HDR10 support, Wi-Fi 5, four HDMI ports and a pair of USB inputs. While we prefer the Roku operating system, Android TV is excellent, and supports virtually all the streaming channels you might want, with the obvious exception of Apple TV. You'll probably want to add a soundbar, but it does feature pair of 20-watt speakers.

TV deals like this are relatively rare now that Black Friday is over, so here's a chance to get a lot of screen for a small price tag.

