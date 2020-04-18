Today only: GameStop's Pro Sale includes deep discounts on games and accessories

If you're starting to tire of replaying the same levels in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or wielding that light saber in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, here's a way to snag a few new games at a deep discount. GameStop is having a one-day Pro Sale today, with deep discounts on games, consoles and accessories.
The "Pro" in Pro Sale refers to GameStop's PowerUp Rewards program. You can join the PowerUp program for free, which nets you 10 PowerUp points fort every dollar you spend. The PowerUp Pro membership costs $20 per year, but includes a $5 monthly reward certificate, 20 points for every dollar you spend, and a handful of other benefits. Today only, if you become a PowerUp Pro member, GameStop throws in 5,000 bonus points. And if you are a Pro member, you get double points for all purchases today.
There are a lot of deals listed on the site, but many of them sold out virtually instantly, and many of the games and accessories may be reduced in price, but aren't much different than the pricing you can get elsewhere, like at Amazon. But there are some deals to be had today -- I've rounded up some of the best deals below. Just remember -- when the clock strikes midnight, these deals turn to pumpkins.
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: New game for $15, which is 50% off.
Madden NFL 20: New game for $20, which is 67% off. Also available for $19, pre-owned.
Fallout 76: New game for $19, which is 53% off.
Far Cry 5: New game for $15, which is 70% off. Also available pre-owned for $13.
Red Dead Redemption 2: New game for $30, which is 50% off. Also available pre-owned for $25.
