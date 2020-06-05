Toast hot dogs and buns together in this $10 relic of a time that never was

Nostalgia

Remember that sepia-toned retro-future past when we used to make dot dogs with a specialty toaster that prepared the buns and dog at the same time? Me neither, because that never happened. But retro hot dog toasters are charming in a pop-art sort of way nonetheless. The only downside? Who wants to spend $30 on a kitschy single-use hot dog appliance? Exactly. Well, here's a two-hot dog toaster that's priced as low as I've ever seen. Right now you can get the , down from the list price of $30. That's a price you're unlikely to beat, ever.

Over at Amazon, I couldn't find the exact same model, but there's a .

The toaster is finished in Aqua and would look at home on Major Nelson's kitchen counter in I Dream of Jeanie. It cooks two dogs and buns at once with an adjustable toasting timer, drip tray, hot dog cage and tongs to remove them without getting first-degree burns.

Will this make the best bot dog you've ever had? Nope, hot dogs are supposed to be boiled, not toasted. Don't believe me? You don't see New York City street vendors toasting Sabrett dogs in midtown. But for $10, this is a great appliance for entertaining the kids or just having your own romantic hot dog dinner on a quiet Friday night.

Now playing: Watch this: GE's new Kitchen Hub includes a microwave, a smart display...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.