After a large storm flooded a dam in northwestern Australia Sunday, Paul Mock looked outside to see a bizarre animal alliance.
"The lake was so full it had filled the cane toad burrows around the bank and they were all sitting on top of the grass -- thousands of them," Paul Mock told Guardian Australia on Monday.
Among the toads, there also happened to be an 11.5-foot (3.5-meter) resident python named Monty.
"He (Monty) was literally moving across the grass at full speed with the frogs hanging on," Mock said.
Mock's brother Andrew Mock tweeted a photo of the unusual sight Monday with the caption, "68mm just fell in the last hour at Kununurra. Flushed all the cane toads out of my brother's dam. Some of them took the easy way out -- hitching a ride on the back of a 3.5m python."
If that wasn't weird enough, apparently the male toads were trying to mate with the python.
University of New South Wales biologist Jodi Rowley called video of the "very horny cane toads" one of the most amazing she's seen.
Male cane toads "often get a bit carried away" when it comes to mating, Rowley said in another tweet.
Unfortunately, cane toads are an invasive pest in Australia's tropical north, damaging ecosystems and overwhelming native species.
Rebooting the Reef: CNET dives deep into how tech can help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef.
Fight the Power: Take a look at who's transforming the way we think about energy.
Discuss: Venomous toads hitch ride on a massive snake to escape storm
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.