Stephen Shankland/CNET

Carbon, a startup whose 3D printers are used to make everything from bicycle seats to teeth straighteners, is now tackling the new coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. Within 24 hours, it'll send medical face shield designs to its network of customers who've bought its 3D printers, said Carbon co-founder and Executive Chairman Joseph DeSimone on Monday.

The company also is working on nasal swab designs that could be used for gathering samples to test for COVID-19. Although hospitals are testing its samples, that effort is in an earlier stage, said DeSemone, who handed the Carbon chief executive role to Ellen Kullman in 2019.

The effort is one of several to apply 3D printing technology to the fight against coronavirus. 3D printing, also called additive manufacturing, isn't as fast at churning out products as conventional mass production methods. But 3D printers are flexible, able to make many different parts anywhere there's a printer and raw materials like the plastic resins Carbon printers use.

"This is in many ways our moment for additive manufacturing," DeSimone said in a web conference with customers of Carbon 3D printers. "As earthquakes or hurricanes or pandemics disrupt supply chains ... distributed manufacturing is going to shine."

Some 3D printing efforts have focused on ventilators, a type of medical equipment expected to be in short supply with a surge of COVID-19 patients suffering from respiratory problems. Another shortage are N95 masks that can be useful in reducing the likelihood a wearer will spread COVID-19 to others.

Carbon's 3D printers could be relevant for making ventilator parts, but for face masks, "it's not so obvious we can move quickly," he said.

Carbon, based in Redwood City, California, is shut down except for medical work that's exempted under the state's shelter in place rule. "Everything has pivoted exclusively to a response to COVID-19," DeSimone said, including turning its testing site for new technology into a manufacturing facility. The company also gave its customers an extra 30 days to pay their bills.