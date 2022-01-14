TLDR Act aims to make website terms of service easier to understand

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation that aims to simply the often lengthy and complex terms of service that people are forced to agree to use many online sites and services.

The Terms-of-service Labeling, Design and Readability ACT, or TLDR Act, was introduced Thursday in the House by Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., and in the Senate by Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.

"For far too long, blanket terms of service agreements have forced consumers to either 'agree' to all of a company's conditions or lose access to a website or app entirely," said Trahan in a statement. "No negotiation, no alternative, and no real choice."

More to come.