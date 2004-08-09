TiVo joins Sam's Club

Warehouse chain Sam's Club, a division of Wal-Mart Stores, announced on Monday that it will begin selling Humax-branded recorders that use TiVo's digital video recording technology this month. TiVo's service works with a set-top box to enable subscribers to pause live television broadcasts and record future shows. Sam's Club warehouse stores will initially sell Humax's $299 80-hour Series2 DVRs but plan to offer other products in the future.

TiVo also said Monday that it will offer a $100 rebate on recorders purchased between Aug. 11 and Sept. 30. It plans to spend $50 million on customer acquisitions in a bid to double subscriber numbers each year for the next fours years, up from a reported 1.6 million subscribers at the end of April. It expects to earn its first profit by early 2006.