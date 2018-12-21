Titans season 1 is now on DC Universe, international Netflix release on Jan. 11

Morgan Little/CNET

The full first season of DC Universe's Titans is now available on the service in the US as of Friday, and international viewers will see the show on Netflix early next year.

The superhero show, whose Netflix availability was previously reported by Variety and confirmed to CNET by both Warner Bros. and Netflix, currently has 11 episodes available to binge on DC Universe in the US and will come to Netflix on Jan. 11.

The series stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy and Anna Diop as Starfire in a darker, gritty take of the Teen Titans team previously seen in two animated series and comic books. The trailer even has explicit language, specifically in a scene showing an upset Grayson in his Robin outfit, proclaiming "F*ck Batman."

Netflix will stream the show globally except for in the US and China, the former of which will keep the show on DC Universe and the latter of which does not appear to have streaming plans at this time. CNET has reached out to Netflix to see if the service will debut the show at the same time as DC Universe.

The DC Universe service launched in September with a variety of movies, TV shows, animated series and comics from DC's extensive catalog, including lots of vintage Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman content. The service costs $8 per month or $75 per year.

Following Titans will be shows such as Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, Stargirl, Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders.

First published Oct. 1, 2018 at 3:02 p.m. PT.

Update Dec. 21 at 10:49 a.m. PT: Adds Netflix release date, reflects the full season now being available on DC Universe.