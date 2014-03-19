Titanfall for Xbox 360 pushed back to April 8

Respawn Entertainment

Xbox 360 owners will need to wait a couple more weeks before they can get their hands on Titanfall.

Titanfall will now launch on the Xbox 360 on April 8 in North America and April 11 in Europe, the game's publisher, Electronic Arts, announced on Wednesday. The title was expected to launch March 25 on the console, but EA said its development team needs a little more time to work out some kinks. Like the Xbox One and PC versions that launched last week, the Xbox 360 offering will include 6-vs-6 gameplay and feature all the same maps, modes, and weapons.

Titanfall was arguably the most-anticipated launch of 2014, and has so far sold quite well. Critics have also been pleased with the title, earning it a score of 86 on Metacritic (a CNET sister site). Too bad Xbox 360 owners will need to wait a little longer to play the game.