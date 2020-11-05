'Tis the season: Stock up now on a deeply discounted Christmas tree and inflatable yard art

Deal Savings Price





Time, as I like to say, has lost all meaning in 2020. How we've come to be in the thick of holiday season is something I am still regularly discussing with my murder hornet exterminator. But now's a good time to make sure you're prepared to be adequately festive. I've managed to secure some CNET-exclusive deals on holiday ornamentation from Daily Steals, and you can save up to 35% on a prelit tree and 52% on inflatable lawn decorations.

Daily Steals Not everyone enjoys hauling a freshly cut tree into their home. If you would rather display an artificial tree, here's the chance to get one with prearranged LED lights, all ready to plug in and add decorations. The tree is made of fade- and crush-resistant PVC needles that appear fresh-cut along with staggered branches that give the tree a fuller profile. There are three sizes to choose from, each one $50 off with promo code CNETREE: Get the 7-foot version for $90 (regularly $140)

Get the 7.5-foot version for $100 (regularly $150)

Get the 8-foot version for $115 (regularly $165) For each tree, remember to use promo code CNETREE at checkout.

Daily Steals This inflatable decoration is adorable -- it's a dog fetching Santa off a tree -- waterproof and is equipped with built-in LED lights. It comes with a sandbag, two ropes, and two stakes for stability, regardless of weather. You can save $47 on this decoration when you apply promo code CNETDSN at checkout.

Daily Steals This inflatable lighted Santa crossing the Christmas threshold is made of waterproof 190T polyester cloth and durable enough for outdoor use. It comes with ropes and tie-down stakes to hold it in place through holiday weather. You can get this decoration for $40 off when you use promo code CNETLSN at checkout.

