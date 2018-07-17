Enlarge Image AirSelfie

I tried the original AirSelfie drone, a tiny flying camera that attaches to your phone case, and it wasn't as bad as I thought it would be. But it still had some issues, including so-so image quality and poor battery life.

Now the AirSelfie2, first announced several months ago at CES 2018, is finally available for purchase for $200.

It should be significantly better than the previous model. It has an upgraded 12-megapixel camera for full HD photo and video, 50 percent longer battery life (giving a total flying time of 4 minutes, 30 seconds), as well as more integrated storage (16GB) and an upgraded app for iOS and Android phones.

Not much bigger than an iPhone, this mini drone was initially expected to cost $300, but thankfully the price has come down (in my earlier post about the product I said it needed to cost "less than $200"). It comes in four colors: silver, black, gold and rose gold.

I'll let you know how much of an improvement it is over the original once I get my hands on a review sample in the next few weeks. In the meantime, here are its key specs: