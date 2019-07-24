Thomas Trutschel / Getty Images

To better ensure the safety of its LGBTQ+ users when traveling, Tinder is adding a new feature -- the Traveler Alert -- to its iOS and Android apps in the coming days. Users who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer will get a warning message when they open the app in a country that criminalizes same-sex status.

"Based on your geographical location, it appears you're in a place where the LGBTQ community may be penalized. We want you to have fun, but your safety is our #1 priority," the Traveler alert says. "Please proceed with caution and take extra care when making new matches and meeting with people you do not know."

From there, users can choose to be hidden on Tinder or show themselves while in one of the countries. Tinder said that if a user chooses to be shown on TInder and has added sexual orientation or gender identity to their profile, that information won't display until they leave the area.

Users will also get a Traveler Alert if they're using Tinder Passport. Tinder didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Tinder pointed out in a blog post that there are almost 70 countries with laws that penalize the LGBTQ+ community, despite progressive steps in other countries.